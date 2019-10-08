Report: Husband of El Paso Sector’s interim chief accused of sexually assaulting border agent

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— The husband of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector interim chief is accused of sexually assaulting a fellow border agent in May, according to the New York Times.

Senior Agent Gus Zamora, 51, was assigned to the Yuma Sector. He lived in El Centro, California, where his wife, Gloria Chavez, was chief agent in charge of the El Centro Sector. She took over the El Paso Sector in late July.

Zamora is accused of sexually assaulting an agent from the Tucson Sector.

According to the Times, Zamora traveled on business to Tucson, where he invited the female agent and her boss, Tucson Sector Chief Roy Villareal, to dinner at the Trident Grill II. Villareal reportedly left early and told Tucson police he saw nothing inappropriate between Zamora and the female agent, who is only identified at R.W. in court documents.

The female agent told investigators that before meeting up, Zamora sent her a provocative text, asking if she had dressed up for him, the Times reports. She said that over the years, Zamora had flirted with her and made advances, which she said she rejected or ignored.

According to the report, Zamora ordered several rounds of tequila shots, and their waitress told investigators that Zamora urged the agent to drink more. The female agent told police she had three glasses of wine, a mixed drink and five shots of tequila.

The two took an Uber to his hotel room, where the alleged assault took place. Zamora told investigators that he offered to take her home but she said she did not want to be alone and asked to go back to his hotel, according to court documents obtained by the New York Times.

According to the Times, Tucson police recorded a phone call the agent made to Zamora, in which she told Zamore the sex was not consensual. He said both were out of line.

Zamora was arrested in Tucson. He retired in the wake of the investigation and was indicted in July. The case is in pretrial hearings.