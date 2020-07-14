Report: Follow up visit shows 88% of businesses now in compliance with COVID-19 mandates

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 01: A marquee at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino displays the message “Shoes On Shirt On Mask On Vegas On” after the Las Vegas Strip property opened for the first time since being closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on July 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last week, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a directive requiring people to wear face coverings in public places throughout the state in response to a four-week upward trend of new daily COVID-19 cases. Hotel-casinos throughout the state were allowed to open on June 4 as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. In addition to Mandalay Bay and the attached Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Resorts International also reopened its Aria Resort & Casino today. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Follow up visits by OSHA officials to businesses initially found to be non-compliant with with COVID-19 mandates, showed 88% of those businesses are now in compliance, according to a report from the state of Nevada.

Governor Steve Sisolak issued a directive on June 26 ordering face masks to be worn in public.

Follow up visits were conducted at 147 businesses, most of those (73) were done on Monday, July 13 and are now considered in compliance with the required health and safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. However formal investigations are being done at nine locations (eight in Northern Nevada and one in Southern Nevada) where noncompliance was still found.

The Division of Industrial Relations also conducted 46 initial observations on Monday, July 13 focusing on aquatic facilities, restaurants and gyms. Overall compliance for July 13 was 87% statewide, 90% in Southern Nevada, and 85% in northern Nevada.

Here is a list of the findings:

Gyms, 18 observations: 83 percent compliance

Restaurants, 12 observations: 92 percent compliance

Casino/hotel pools, 5 observations: 100 percent compliance

Other pools, 4 observations: 75 percent compliance

Water park, 1 observation: 100 percent compliance

Automobile sales/service, 1 observation: not in compliance

Other establishments, 5 observations: 100 percent compliance

Since the initial observations began, nearly 1,800 businesses have been surveyed with a cumulative statewide compliance rate of 80 percent, 86 percent compliance in northern Nevada and 74 percent compliance in southern Nevada.

OSHA has receive nearly 1,300 complaints since mid-March regarding face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and other areas of concern related to COVID-19. OSHA has issued 98 citations. Of those, 54 citations have been issued to businesses located in Las Vegas with an average penalty amount of $5,880 and 44 citations have been issued to businesses located in Reno with an average penalty amount of $4,390.

People can file online complaints at this link.