Report: Father shot son 2 times during argument

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley father is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting his son twice in the family’s garage Tuesday night.

According to the arrest report, Glenn Harris shot his 30-year-old son, Erik Harris, in the left chest and then placed the barrel of the gun under Erik’s chin and fired a second time. Sandra Harris, Erik’s mother witnessed the second gunshot and began screaming hysterically. She entered the garage after hearing the two men yelling and the first gunshot. It was her who called 911 to report the deadly shooting.

Glenn Harris told an arriving officer at the home located near Jones Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road that he “had enough of Erik and how Erik had a long history of making threats toward the family,” the report said.

Erik did not live at the home but often spent his days there. The report said his mother would often drive him to a friend’s home to spend the night because he didn’t have a consistent place to stay. The report said police were told Erik had never been physically violent with either parent.