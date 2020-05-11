REPORT: Drone use by public safety agencies, wakeup call on threat of malicious unmanned aerial vehicle attacks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COPS Office publishes materials for law enforcement and community stakeholders to use in collaboratively addressing crime and disorder challenges.

The free publication provides best practices and gives access to collective knowledge from field operations.

Below is the recent publication:

For more information, you can also search the Resource Center or the Community Policing Topics pages for specific issues. To speak with someone call the COPS Office Response Center at (800) 421-6770.

In February 2019, the COPS Office, the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) convened a two-day conference in Washington, D.C., to discuss the policy and operational issues regarding the implementation and use of drones.

This publication synthesizes information presented and discussed by conference participants, lessons learned, and promising practices gathered from interviews, policy reviews, and survey data for the purpose of providing law enforcement agencies with guidance on implementing a drone program.