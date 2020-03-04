Report: Driver who struck siblings was distracted by GPS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of a pickup truck that struck two kids, resulting in the death of one, was distracted by his GPS device at the time of the crash, according to public court documents.

Mark Kline, 47, was driving on Lone Mountain Road during the afternoon of Feb. 14 and struck both 12-year-old Alexander Bush and his sister, 9-year-old Charlotte Bush while the two were walking in a crosswalk after school.

Both were rushed to UMC, but Alex later died from his injuries and Charlotte was left with critical injuries.

Kline is facing misdemeanor traffic charges, including:

Failure to Give Full Time and Attention to Driving

Failure to Maintain Lane/Improper Lane Change

Failure to Use Care Around Pedestrians (x2)

Officials said during the first stages of the investigation that they believed Kline was allegedly distracted. The North Las Vegas man told police when he had turned onto Lone Mountain Road, his GPS had rerouted him and he “looked down at the center column where he had the GPS/phone,” according to the declaration of arrest report.

The report also mentions that Kline told police once he felt the impact from hitting the siblings, he stopped and ran over to assist.

Police reported at the time of the crash that they did not believe Kline was impaired.