Report: Driver admitted consuming alcohol, meth, PCP, and heroin before crash that killed 2 teen girls

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A witness said the driver accused of killing two teen girls Monday in a crash near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue was “out of it,” according to the newly-released arrest report for 38-year-old Ebone Whitaker.

The suspect was allegedly impaired when she hit and killed Citlali Mora and Nelly Amaya-Ramirez, both 16-years-old while they walked across a marked crosswalk.

The report stated that a LVMPD detective and Traffic officer met with Whitaker at Sunrise hospital after the accident and read her the Miranda warning and it was here she admitted to having two beers along with heroin, marijuana, PCP, and meth prior to the collision. The report also notes that she didn’t remember the accident.

The police account lists 12 witnesses to the crash, citing statements and video that show Whitaker’s 2012 Mercedes Benz traveling southbound on Maryland Parkway, north of Katie Avenue in the center travel lane.

According to the report, Whitaker overtook more than one vehicle while traveling faster than the flow of traffic before striking a street sign, breaking it at the base and continued driving from the sidewalk into the crosswalk where the teens were walking.

The report says Whitaker struck the girls with the front of her vehicle, knocking one of them to the ground and throwing her to the right, where she slid under another vehicle that was waiting at a red light.

The second victim was carried by Whitaker’s vehicle as it crossed the intersection and rode up onto the sidewalk, throwing her to rest at a McDonald’s drive thru at the southwest corner of Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.

The victim that slid under the vehicle of a witness was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries.

The victim that came to rest in the McDonald’s drive thru was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses stopped to assist. One witness ran to the first victim trapped under another vehicle that was stopped on eastbound Katie Avenue.

Two witnesses stated that Whitaker then walked around the corner to Katie Avenue, turned back around, and sat on the southwest corner of the intersection with an injured arm.

The report also revealed that detectives informed Whitaker the details of the collision and that she had been responsible for the death of two juveniles and it noted that Whitaker began to cry and said she was sorry.

A horrific and 100% preventable fatal crash took the lives of two juvenile pedestrians at Maryland Parkway/Katie. Both were crossing the street when a suspected impaired driver plowed into them in the crosswalk. 3 juveniles killed in one day!! #WakeUpLasVegas @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/gbjqmIohf6 — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) August 4, 2020

Whitaker was booked abstentia into the Clark County Detention Center for:

Two counts DUI resulting in death

Two counts of reckless driving resulting in death

Failure to decrease speed or use due care

Failure to maintain lane, improper lane change

Whitaker was expected to make her first court appearance Thursday morning but is still hospitalized. The court appearance has been rescheduled for Aug. 10.