Report: Driver accused in deadly DUI crashed 3 times, had suspended license

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian had a suspended drivers license. After he was arrested, he told police his car had been stolen when he was in a bar drinking, according to the arrest report.

Stephen Huddleston, 41, is facing numerous charges following the Sunday afternoon deadly crash on Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue.

Police said Huddleston was involved in three separate crashes along Boulder Highway over a span of several minutes. One before the deadly crash, and one after it. Huddleston is accused of running a red light and hitting and killing Dimitri Stewart as she attempted to cross the street.

According to the arrest report, prior to that crash, Huddleston crashed into the back of a vehicle at a red light at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard. Police say he fled that scene before hitting Stewart. Following the deadly crash, Huddleston continued south on Boulder Highway and crashed into a pole near Russell Road where he and his passenger, his mother, attempted to flee the scene.

The report said police did locate Zendell Huddleston, Stephen Huddleston’s mother and passenger in the vehicle, who told police they had both been drinking at a bar and she “noticed that he was drunker than she was when they left.”

Police located Stephen Huddleston a short while later. The report said he smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was swaying.

During an interview with police, Huddleston said his car was stolen while he was in a bar. The report said police have numerous statements he was seen driving the vehicle as well as surveillance camera video of him leaving the car at the third crash scene.