Report details man’s alleged brutal attack on elderly mother

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing charges including attempted murder for an alleged brutal attack on his elderly mother that left her with open wounds exposing her skull.

Travis Batezel, 47, was arrested around 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 after barricading himself in the apartment he shares with his mother, Carolann Batezel.

According to his arrest report, after Carolann was transported to the hospital, and away from her son, she told police the beating happened Friday night and Travis hit her with a mop handle and a plunger handle and threatened to kill her if she told anyone he did it. She said he was enraged because she refused to buy him a $24,000 travel trailer. She told police “the blood was flowing so much from her head she could not see.”

The report said Travis Batezel made his mother lay on the couch overnight and would not let her call for medical help. Carolann said he agreed to call in the morning when he saw how bad she was but wanted to make up a story that she had been attacked in the parking lot.

When medics arrived on the scene and saw the severity of the beating, they contacted police.

Carolann’s injuries included two open wounds exposing her skull, a split lip exposing her teeth, cuts on her face and arms, black eyes, multiple bruises on her chest, arms, and face as well as swelling.

When police responded to the scene, Batezel barricaded inside the apartment for about an hour and then walked out peacefully and was taken into custody, the report said.

Batezel is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, coercion with the threat of use of physical force, and preventing reporting a crime.