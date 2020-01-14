Report details educational areas where CCSD should focus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ensuring no child falls through the cracks. It’s the purpose of a new report shared Tuesday morning with Clark County Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

The report, done by the Superintendent’s Student Equity and Access Commission, reveals four major areas of focus for the district.

The first one being lack of pre-K access for all students. The three other points include magnet schools for elementary students, advanced middle school course work and finally helping high school students plan for their future with supporting course work.

The report shares what the district is doing and not doing for children in those areas.

Committee members and Dr. Jara agree that adults are the ones who have to get it right for kids.

“The urgency is real because a child is only a child once. They only go to kindergarten or pre-K once. So, every year we don’t deliver pre-school to more than four in 10 of our babies is another year they don’t have game day readiness,” said Punam Mathur, CCSD superintendent’s student equity and access commission.

“There are some things that will become part of our part of our priority for the next legislative session,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jara said.

Funding was a big question many asked about and Dr. Jara said they are looking at reallocating certain funds to help solve certain issues.

One thing being implemented soon is universal testing for all second graders and placing some of those kids in gifted and advanced programs.

The superintendent says a “blue ribbon” committee will help implement some of these strategies