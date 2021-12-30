Report details body parts found during man’s arrest on unrelated charges in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More details are being revealed in the arrest report for a man accused of killing and dismembering an acquaintance and then driving around with the body parts in the back of a truck.

Eric Holland, 57, is facing a murder charge after he was arrested last week. As the I-Team first reported, Las Vegas Metropolitan police discovered the body parts after Holland ran from a traffic stop on Dec. 23.

According to the arrest report, during an inventory of the two stolen trucks that Holland had driven while police pursued him, officers found a smaller Igloo-styled cooler and two larger Coleman coolers in the bed of the truck. A large plastic trash bag was removed from the smaller cooler.

The report said “officers detected a foul odor emanating from the inside of the bag. Officers located a severed human head inside the trash bag with apparent decomposition.” It was at that point homicide detectives were called to investigate and granted a search warrant.

Detectives said there were four large gas containers, a box of black trash bags, duct tape, and a cordless saw found inside the Chevrolet Avalanche, the report said.

The remaining two large coolers were opened at the coroner’s office and two human legs were found inside one of them. The other contained a human torso, the report said.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as 65-year-old Richard Miller. He was reported missing in November.

Holland, who has a criminal history dating back to 1970, was initially pulled over while driving a Toyota Tundra truck for a suspended registration. As he attempted to flee, police said he switched trucks and began driving the Avalanche.

During a court appearance earlier this week, the prosecutor told the judge there is photographic evidence of Holland in a Home Depot with a saw in a shopping cart and receipts showing the purchase of trash bags.

Holland is currently being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. He has a bail hearing on Jan. 4, 2022.