LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two brothers are facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder after one of them allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man killing him.

According to the arrest reports for Kevon White, 19, and Von White, 21, the brothers got into an argument with Isaiah Chambers and Chris Andrew at the District Apartment Homes on Lake Mead Boulevard near Jones Boulevard Wednesday night.

Metro police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex at 5800 Lake Mead Blvd. (KLAS)

The report said the two brothers were challenging Andrew to a fight over “perceived disrespect.” Andrew did agree to physically fight Andrew and while that was occurring, multiple gunshots were heard.

According to the report, detectives believe Chambers shot Von White in the shoulder and “Von then shot Isaiah multiple times, resulting in Isaiah’s death.”

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police air unit followed the vehicle the brothers left the scene in and a patrol stop was made. The report said police found two handguns in plain view.

Von White was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The arrest report said the brothers approached the other men with the intent to fight while being in possession of guns and while the two other men attempted to leave the apartment complex, the brothers continued to challenge Andrew to fight.