REPORT: Crashes down 23% in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of crashes in Clark County is down 23% in March when compared to March 2019. Fatal crashes is also down by nearly the same percentage.

According to a monthly report released by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, statewide crashes, including fatal crashes, are down nearly 48% over March 2019.

Although the report doesn’t give a possible reason for the lower number of crashes, fewer people are on the roads since Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued a “Stay at Home” order in mid-March.

While crashes were down in most categories, the number of pedestrian-related fatal crashes in Clark County was 15 in March, which was the same as March 2019 but up 9% statewide over last year.