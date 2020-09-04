REPORT: COVID-19 disproportionately impacts Hispanic community; factors include underlying health issues and access to healthcare

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new report is out detailing how COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting communities of color in Nevada. The Hispanic community remains the hardest it one.

The 32-page report from the Guinn Center, a non-partisan policy center, shows how the pandemic is taking a toll on communities of color.

“Latinos account for the majority of the COVID-19 cases, the hospitalization rate for African Americans in Clark County is higher, the COVID-19 mortality rate is higher for African Americans and Asians relative to their share of the population,” said Nancy Brune — Guinn Center Executive Director.

Healthcare access, lack of insurance and underlying health issues are top contributing factors.

“Of the folks who don’t have insurance here in Nevada, Latinos account for 60 percent of that population,” Brune said. “So, overall about 20 percent of Latinos don’t have health insurance here in Nevada.”

She says people of color tend to work in industries directly impacted by the virus.

Cecia Alvarado from “Mi Familia Vota” is helping with the “Esta en tus Manos” campaign to bring awareness to the Hispanic community. She says fear is a problem in the Hispanic community.

“At the beginning of this pandemic there was a lot uncertainty and misinformation out,” Alvarado said. “You have to understand, we come from mix status families. Some of those families, if they have someone undocumented they have the fear of coming forward to get tested.”

The report lists solutions such as more education, rental assistance and more testing.

“They don’t always have the option to call out sick or have the option to say ‘I am going to show up late today,’ so they have to choose between continuing providing for families or to go get tested,” Alvarado said.

To see the entire report, CLICK HERE.