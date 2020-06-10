Report: Consumers paid more for groceries in May as meat prices rose

(CNN) — Consumers paid more for their groceries in May, with the largest ever monthly increase for beef, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Consumers paid nearly 11% more for beef and veal in May, with special cuts costing even more.
Uncooked beef roasts soared nearly 20%; steak prices jumped nearly 12 percent. Some prices went down, according to the BLS.
Egg prices, which showed a 16% increase in April, fell nearly 5% in May.
The volatility in pricing is partly due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meat prices have been rising as major processing facilities shut down because workers have been getting sick with COVID-19.
Another trend is the unexpected increased demand caused by so many more people eating at home during quarantine.