Report: Consumers paid more for groceries in May as meat prices rose

A shopper at a Publix Super Market in Atlanta looks at cuts of pork on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. This Publix store is limiting shoppers to two packages of chicken, like a number of other grocery retailers limiting meat purchases due to supply concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Associated Press/Jeff Amy)

(CNN) — Consumers paid more for their groceries in May, with the largest ever monthly increase for beef, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Consumers paid nearly 11% more for beef and veal in May, with special cuts costing even more.

Uncooked beef roasts soared nearly 20%; steak prices jumped nearly 12 percent. Some prices went down, according to the BLS.

Egg prices, which showed a 16% increase in April, fell nearly 5% in May.

The volatility in pricing is partly due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meat prices have been rising as major processing facilities shut down because workers have been getting sick with COVID-19.

Another trend is the unexpected increased demand caused by so many more people eating at home during quarantine.