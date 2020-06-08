Live Now
Report: Clark County fatal crashes down 21% in May

Credit: NDOT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fewer drivers on Nevada roads has meant fewer crashes and fatalities, according to a report released by Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Overall, there were 11 fatal crashes statewide during the month of May compared to 27 in May 2019. That’s a decrease of 59%. So far, there have been 99 fatal crashes statewide compared to 115, at the same time last year.

Clark County saw a 21% decrease in fatal crashes during the month. There were 62 compared to 79 in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic and a directive from Governor Sisiolak caused non–essential businesses, including gaming businesses, to be closed from mid-March until this past week leading to much less traffic.

