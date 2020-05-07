Report: Clark County crashes, fatalities down in April

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fewer people are on the roads due to the stay-at-home orders issued by Governor Steve Sisolak in mid-March and that could be impacting Clark County crash numbers.

According to a monthly reporter released by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, crashes in Clark County during the month of April were down 17% compared to April 2019. There were 60 crashes reported in the county, compared to 50 last year.

Fatality crashes were also down compared to April 2019 by 13%. One area that did see an increase was in car occupant deaths which were up 12.5%. Pedestrian deaths were down nearly 14% and crashes involving bicyclists was down 75%.

Overall, statewide, there have been 87 crash fatalities to date in 2020 which is nearly the same as in 2019.