Phase 1 reopening of Nevada to occur before May 15 Report: Clark County crashes, fatalities down in April

Local News

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fewer people are on the roads due to the stay-at-home orders issued by Governor Steve Sisolak in mid-March and that could be impacting Clark County crash numbers.

According to a monthly reporter released by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, crashes in Clark County during the month of April were down 17% compared to April 2019. There were 60 crashes reported in the county, compared to 50 last year.

Fatality crashes were also down compared to April 2019 by 13%. One area that did see an increase was in car occupant deaths which were up 12.5%. Pedestrian deaths were down nearly 14% and crashes involving bicyclists was down 75%.

Overall, statewide, there have been 87 crash fatalities to date in 2020 which is nearly the same as in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

