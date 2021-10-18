REPORT: CCSD coach met with female student in Walmart parking lot for sex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Mojave High School coach met with a female teen student in a Walmart parking lot for sex, according to his arrest report.

Michael Jones, 21, is facing a charge of sexual conduct with a pupil. He had worked at the school since 2019 as a volleyball coach. He was terminated from his job, following his arrest on Oct. 12.

The arrest report said a parent of the girl told police that Jones and the student had met at the Walmart parking lot on the afternoon of Oct. 6. Police obtained surveillance video from Walmart that did show Jones and the girl both pulling into the lot separately and parking next to each other. The report said the video showed the teen walk into the store and make a purchase while Jones cleared his backseat.

After the teen left the store, she got into Jone’s front passenger seat. Less than 10 minutes later, the video shows the two move from the front seat to the back seat where they remained for around 30 minutes, the report detailed. The student then got out of the car and got into her vehicle and left.

The report said police had permission from the girl’s parent to run forensics on her phone but were only able to find a screenshot of a text message from Jones telling the student “that her body is desirable.”

However, the report said there was a text message from the student to someone who presumably said something about the relationship that upset her.

“I told you that in private,” the teen texted.

The other person responded they thought the relationship with the coach was “creepy and weird.”

Jones was supposed to meet with police on Oct. 12 but said he had hired an attorney and would not be talking. He was arrested later that day.