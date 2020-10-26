Report: Boyd Gaming third-quarter 2020 results show positive outlook

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boyd Gaming, which has ten hotels across Las Vegas, including the Aliante, Gold Coast, Sam’s Town, and Fremont Hotel, gave a positive update on its third-quarter results at its properties.

When properties started reopening, the Las Vegas locals’ business started soft and slow in June, but as it has grown, the company says it has gotten stronger and better at determining what has worked and what hasn’t.

The company says it has developed and implemented entirely new safety and sanitation measures, and that successfully executing this was one of the greatest challenges the company has ever faced.

“Overall our business has been remarkably stable since we reopened our properties, with more than 90 percent of our business coming from custOmers, who live within driving distance, to our properties. been able to successfully execute strategy – built on visitation from our premium regional customers,” said Keith Smith, President CEO, Boyd Gaming.

The one property not achieving its best performance is the New Orleans, as it’s been negatively impacted by no convention business, according to the report.

However, Boyd Gaming says that the downtown segment only represents six percent of its business across the nation.

Boyd Gaming also adds it was able to expand its digital presence during this time, with its continued expansion of fan duel, to sports betters across the country.