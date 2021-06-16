Arrest Report: New details revealed in sexual assault case against Taxicab Authority investigator

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More details were revealed in the sexual assault case against Taxicab Authority investigator Freddy Caseres. He is facing 27 felony charges alleging numerous sex crimes.

The alleged victim is an underage family member who told police that Caseres, 45, recorded some of the assaults on his phone and then made her watch the videos.

According to the arrest report for Casares, the victim confided to an adult family member who offered to help but said evidence would be needed. The adult advised the victim to make contact if another sexual assault occurred and — at that point — the victim would be taken to have a rape kit done.

The report said the victim did meet with police detectives and did undergo a medical exam for rape following the most recent incident. The results of that exam are still pending.

The victim recounted to police numerous incidents where Caseres sexually assaulted her, including two where he used his phone to record what was happening and then had her watch the videos, the report said.

During an interview with police, Caseres denied the sexual assault allegations against him. Police did seize his phone and arrest him. The report said the phone “had an extensive number of photos, videos and apps which made it so detectives were unable to completely look through it.”

Caseres, who is on administrative leave from his job as a supervisory compliance enforcement investigator with the Taxicab Authority, is facing charges of sexual assault, lewdness, abuse and kidnapping.