Report: Alcohol ads encourage teens to drink

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Alcohol ads are leading teens to drink, according to a new report from the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. Researchers looked at hundreds of studies from around the world.

They said there is persuasive evidence that exposure to alcohol marketing is one cause of drinking onset during adolescence and also one cause of binge drinking.

To combat the problem, the authors suggest more government regulation and more reports on alcohol and health from the CDC, similar to the ones that have been published on tobacco.

