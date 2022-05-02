LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Adele postponed her residency at Caesars Palace, many ticket holders were left wondering if they would ever get to see the talented artist perform in Vegas and now, according to the entertainment media outlet, TMZ, Adele is finalizing a deal to move her residency to Planet Hollywood.

“Weekends with Adele” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was supposed to debut this past January in Las Vegas, but due to COVID and creative differences, the musician announced that the residency dates would be rescheduled.

Singer Adele’s picture is displayed outside Caesars Palace. (KLAS)

However, with reports of her residency moving to Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood, Adele fans on the strip have mixed reactions.

“It would be sad to not see it at Caesars,” said Candace Fernet, visiting from Canada.

“I think people would be missing out on that experience at that venue because part of the intimacy of Caesars is the fact that it doesn’t matter where you are sitting, you feel like you are right beside them.”

For those wondering if this will increase competition between the two venues, both properties are owned by Caesars Entertainment.

“When it does come back whether it be at Zappos or Caesars, it’s going to be just as amazing as we all expected it to be,” said Adele fan and Las Vegas local, Alex Vargas.

As for those who have purchased tickets to Adele’s residency, ticket marketplaces like Ticketmaster are telling patrons that their tickets are still valid and that they will receive an email reminder when a date is rescheduled.