Report: About 66% of Southern Nevada businesses in compliance with face covering mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since the Governor’s directive of wearing face coverings in public went into effect on June 26, approximately 66% of businesses in Southern Nevada and 84% of businesses in Northern Nevada were in compliance on the date of the initial observation, according to the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations (NDIR).
The Division is conducting observations “in an effort to protect Nevada’s workers and educate businesses on the latest requirements so that Nevada can stay safe and stay open during the pandemic,” NDIR stated in a news release.
The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations has conducted 921 checks since stricter mask regulations went into practice about nine days ago. Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials will conduct ongoing compliance enforcement. Gaming establishments will also be surveyed as part of the ongoing effort.
Initial observations have been conducted at small and large establishments including grocery stores, home improvement stores, clothing stores, gyms, hair and nail salons, and other retail locations where large groups of people may gather.
On Friday, July 3, officials visited casino hotel pools, a water park, bars, and gaming floors and found:
- Statewide compliance rate: 76%
- Compliance rate in Northern Nevada: 82%
- Compliance rate in Southern Nevada: 75%
- The surveys concluded:
- Water park: NOT in compliance
- Casino hotel pools: 40% compliance
- Bars (visits to bars and restaurant lounge establishments on July 2 with an observed compliance rate of 50% occurred in the evening hours. Bar visits during July 3 occurred during daytime business hours): 80% compliance
- Casino hotel gaming floors: 80% compliance
If non-compliance is found during an initial observation, the business is provided a written notice and request for voluntary compliance. A follow up visit by Nevada OSHA officials will be conducted. If the employer is still not in compliance and a violation is found, a notice of citation and penalty will be issued.
A maximum penalty of $134,940 can be assessed by OSHA.
Nevada OSHA has received over 1,000 COVID-19 safety-related complaints since mid-March, the agency reported in the news release. Since the face covering mandate went into effect, complaint volume has increased “significantly.”
If you are an employee and want to file a complaint, click HERE.