Report: About 66% of Southern Nevada businesses in compliance with face covering mandate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 18: Tongs are used to give surgical masks to guests entering the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino after the property opened for the first time since being closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hotel-casinos throughout the state were allowed to open on June 4 as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. The Westgate, which first opened as the International in 1969, had planned to reopen with designated non-smoking, mask-required table games over half of its casino floor, as well as designated mask-required elevators. On Wednesday, citing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued an industry notice updating its health and safety policy. It dictates that all players at table and card games must wear face coverings if there is no barrier between the dealer and each player. The policy applies to spectators or anyone else within six feet of a game. Also, properties must offer face masks or cloth coverings to guests as they enter the casino or have dedicated signage alerting patrons that they are available. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since the Governor’s directive of wearing face coverings in public went into effect on June 26, approximately 66% of businesses in Southern Nevada and 84% of businesses in Northern Nevada were in compliance on the date of the initial observation, according to the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations (NDIR).

The Division is conducting observations “in an effort to protect Nevada’s workers and educate businesses on the latest requirements so that Nevada can stay safe and stay open during the pandemic,” NDIR stated in a news release.

The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations has conducted 921 checks since stricter mask regulations went into practice about nine days ago. Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials will conduct ongoing compliance enforcement. Gaming establishments will also be surveyed as part of the ongoing effort.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 01: A marquee at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino displays the message “Shoes On Shirt On Mask On Vegas On” after the Las Vegas Strip property opened for the first time since being closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on July 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last week, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a directive requiring people to wear face coverings in public places throughout the state in response to a four-week upward trend of new daily COVID-19 cases. Hotel-casinos throughout the state were allowed to open on June 4 as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. In addition to Mandalay Bay and the attached Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Resorts International also reopened its Aria Resort & Casino today. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Initial observations have been conducted at small and large establishments including grocery stores, home improvement stores, clothing stores, gyms, hair and nail salons, and other retail locations where large groups of people may gather.

On Friday, July 3, officials visited casino hotel pools, a water park, bars, and gaming floors and found:

Statewide compliance rate: 76% Compliance rate in Northern Nevada: 82% Compliance rate in Southern Nevada: 75%

The surveys concluded: Water park: NOT in compliance Casino hotel pools: 40% compliance Bars (visits to bars and restaurant lounge establishments on July 2 with an observed compliance rate of 50% occurred in the evening hours. Bar visits during July 3 occurred during daytime business hours): 80% compliance Casino hotel gaming floors: 80% compliance



If non-compliance is found during an initial observation, the business is provided a written notice and request for voluntary compliance. A follow up visit by Nevada OSHA officials will be conducted. If the employer is still not in compliance and a violation is found, a notice of citation and penalty will be issued.

A maximum penalty of $134,940 can be assessed by OSHA.

Nevada OSHA has received over 1,000 COVID-19 safety-related complaints since mid-March, the agency reported in the news release. Since the face covering mandate went into effect, complaint volume has increased “significantly.”

