Report: 64-year-old man allegedly sexually abused 8-year-old since he was 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 64-year-old Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old started abusing the child when he was just 4 years old, Metro Police said.

According to the arrest report, the abuse went on from 2012 to 2016 when Russell and his wife would watch the child while his parent who was a single parent was at work. They would watch him Monday-Friday, and on some weekends.

Russell’s wife said Allen would be alone with the child on the days he had to get him from Safe-Key because she couldn’t, the report said.

Allen Russell is charged with 18 counts of sex assault against a child less than 14 and one count of 1st-degree child abuse or neglect. The report said the child abuse charge was because Allen willfully caused physical and mental suffering as a result of sexual abuse.

Police were alerted to Russell’s alleged crimes on July 15. According to the arrest report, the child told a Safe School Professional within the Clark County School District that Allen had touched his genitalia inappropriately, and had raped him. He also said that Allen made him watch sexual movies, the report said.

Metro said the child told the counselor that “Allen was a bad man,” and that all of these things would happen when he would spend the night at his house. According to the report, Russell also threatened to kill the child if he told anyone.

Russell is also accused of using sex toys and smoking and doing drugs.

Russell was arrested on Aug. 1. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

During the time of the alleged sexual abuse, Russell lived near Spencer Street and Harmon Avenue, and near Mountain Vista Street and Harmon Avenue. Detectives believe there may be additional victims of Russell’s, so police are asking them to come forward.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim, is urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

An arrest report released Monday revealed, Allen Russell faces 18 counts of sexual assault against a child under the age of 14.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect in these cases as 64-year-old Allen Russell.