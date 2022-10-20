LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just over two years ago a wildfire in the Mojave National Preserve destroyed more than a million Joshua trees. The Dome Fire burned over 44,000 acres in August 2020 and cut through “one of the densest and largest Joshua tree forests in the world on Cima Dome.”
The Mojave National Preserve covers more than 1.5 million acres in San Bernardino County in California. It is located just a few miles over the border between Nevada and California and is free to drive through.
The National Park Service is now asking for volunteers to help replant Joshua trees throughout the burn zone. The Joshua Tree planting event is scheduled for November 4-18.
If you are interested in volunteering there is more information on the Mojave National Preserve website.
Volunteers are recommended to have:
- Comfort and experience with desert hiking
- Ability to hike 3-5 miles
- Ability to carry up to 30 lbs.
- Ability to navigate and collect data by GPS and/or mobile apps
- Ability to be self-sufficient while camping