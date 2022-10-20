Young Joshua trees are ready to be planted in the Mojave National Preserve after a wildfire wiped out more than a million trees. (Photo: nps.gov)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just over two years ago a wildfire in the Mojave National Preserve destroyed more than a million Joshua trees. The Dome Fire burned over 44,000 acres in August 2020 and cut through “one of the densest and largest Joshua tree forests in the world on Cima Dome.”

The Mojave National Preserve covers more than 1.5 million acres in San Bernardino County in California. It is located just a few miles over the border between Nevada and California and is free to drive through.

The National Park Service is now asking for volunteers to help replant Joshua trees throughout the burn zone. The Joshua Tree planting event is scheduled for November 4-18.

Young Joshua trees are ready to be planted in the Mojave National Preserve after a wildfire wiped out more than a million trees. (Photo: nps.gov)

If you are interested in volunteering there is more information on the Mojave National Preserve website.

Volunteers are recommended to have: