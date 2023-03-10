View of east side of Government Hill from modern xeriscape area at southeast corner of the hill, facing northwest. (Bureau of Reclamation photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In mind-numbing detail, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is presenting its plan to save 2 million gallons of water each year by removing grass and going to desert landscaping at its two buildings in Boulder City.

A 473-page plan contains engineering specifications for everything that will be used — galvanized washers, different colors of water pipes, etc. — as well as communications with the Nevada Historic Preservation Office and more than 60 photos, along with several maps. There are also four pages with the text, “This page intentionally left blank.”

The water savings are significant. The project will save about 6 acre-feet every year. The agency forecasts that Nevada will use 227,098 acre-feet in 2023.

But the sheer size of the document is an inside look at the government in slow motion.

The project is expected to begin this month and finish in late June. You might catch a glimpse of the work if you go to Art in the Park in Boulder City in October. The grassy hill across from the park on Colorado Street will have a completely new look.