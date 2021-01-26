Repaving project to close some US95 lanes, ramps overnight Jan. 31-Feb. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A paving project on U.S. Highway 95 just north of the Rainbow Curve will temporarily close some lanes from 9 p.m. Jan. 31 until 6 a.m. Feb. 1, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The closures will affect southbound lanes between Vegas Drive and Washington Avenue in the northwest valley.

The half-mile repaving project will repair the deteriorated roadway, NDOT said. Las Vegas Paving is the contractor on the $185,000 project.

The southbound U.S. Highway 95 offramps to Rainbow Boulevard and Summerlin Parkway will be also be closed during the same time frame, as will the eastbound Lake Mead Boulevard onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95.

NDOT advises motorists to use caution in the work zone, heed construction signage, and take detours if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.