Repaving of ramps prompts closures at 215 and Tropicana and Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ongoing repaving projects will prompt the closure of highway ramps at Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road from approximately 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The closures will be at the highway on-ramp from Tropicana to northbound 215, and the highway off-ramp from northbound 215 to Flamingo.

According to Clark County, this roadwork isn’t being done overnight, as a lot of road work is done because the current temperatures require this work be performed during the day. The ramp closures are needed to ensure the safety of the traveling public as well as the work crews, Clark County said.

The ramp repaving is part of a larger repaving project that will add a fourth-lane to each side of the 215 from Tropicana to Charleston. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year, depending on weather conditions. If temperatures fall below 50 degrees for an extended period, any remaining paving will need to be completed in the Spring of 2021.