LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials hope to complete the repair of roads damaged in August floods by early October, a news release said Friday.

According to the release from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), crews hope to complete work on flood-damaged roadways by early October with the repair of State Route 157 and State Route 156 in Spring Mountains, which were damaged during floods related to storms that caused damage near Mount Charleston in August.

“Crews are working sun-up to sun-down, seven days per week with the ambitious goal of completing emergency repairs by early October,” the release said.

Five miles of state roads were damaged, the release said, the longest section being 856 feet of State Route 157 washed out near Rainbow Canyon. Although a path has been created for residents in the area, NDOT officials warn that many sections are unpaved and hazardous, requiring highways in the Spring Mountains to be limited to Mt. Charleston residents, construction crews, and emergency responders.

The release notes that a US Forest Service closure order is in effect for developed canyons within the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area, including Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon, and Deer Creek, and that the Spring Mountain Visitor Gateway, Lee Canyon Ski Resort, and all trails, picnic areas, and campgrounds remain closed.

“NDOT would like to express its profound gratitude for the outstanding inter-agency coordination and cooperation maintained during ongoing recovery efforts,” the release said. “We extend our appreciation to Mt. Charleston residents and our community partners for their patience and support as we respond to the challenges posed by these extreme weather events.”