Rep. Titus, local restaurant workers discuss how American Rescue Plan could help save local restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Representative Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District hosted a news conference with local restaurant workers to discuss how the American Rescue Plan can save restaurants in Southern Nevada.

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law by President Biden on March 11.

It includes $28.6 billion in funds for a new program called the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide independent restaurants with grants to cover:

Pandemic-related revenue loss to keep employees on the payroll

Pay for food and beverage supplies

Purchase personal protective equipment

Construct outdoor seating

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is responsible for administering the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and say restaurants will be able to apply for grants starting in early April.

UPDATE: Restaurant owners who seek to participate in the Restaurant Revitalization Fund will not need to sign up for a https://t.co/tkh0Wl5KB8 account or be required to have a DUNS number. More info to come. Stay updated on all pandemic relief programs at https://t.co/6HxXvlxpli — SBA (@SBAgov) March 30, 2021

Event Attendees:

Congresswoman Dina Titus

Small Business Administration Nevada District Director Joseph Amato

Esther’s Kitchen Executive Chef James Trees and employees

Lotus of Siam General Manager Courtney Barnett

Sparrow + Wolf employees

🚨BREAKING: @POTUS signed the #PaycheckProtection Extension Act into law, extending the program to May 31.



➡️Learn how to apply for a first or second draw PPP loan: https://t.co/cXJFQ6bQ5X

➡️Explore all of SBA's pandemic relief options: https://t.co/Pu9e1yGed8 #HelpIsHere https://t.co/86OjDJg9Qp — SBA (@SBAgov) March 30, 2021

The American Rescue Plan discussion is being held at local restaurant Esther’s Kitchen on 1130 South Casino Center Boulevard.