Rep. Titus, local restaurant workers discuss how American Rescue Plan could help save local restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Representative Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District hosted a news conference with local restaurant workers to discuss how the American Rescue Plan can save restaurants in Southern Nevada.
The American Rescue Plan was signed into law by President Biden on March 11.
It includes $28.6 billion in funds for a new program called the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide independent restaurants with grants to cover:
- Pandemic-related revenue loss to keep employees on the payroll
- Pay for food and beverage supplies
- Purchase personal protective equipment
- Construct outdoor seating
The Small Business Administration (SBA) is responsible for administering the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and say restaurants will be able to apply for grants starting in early April.
Event Attendees:
- Congresswoman Dina Titus
- Small Business Administration Nevada District Director Joseph Amato
- Esther’s Kitchen Executive Chef James Trees and employees
- Lotus of Siam General Manager Courtney Barnett
- Sparrow + Wolf employees
The American Rescue Plan discussion is being held at local restaurant Esther’s Kitchen on 1130 South Casino Center Boulevard.