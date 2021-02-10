Rep. Susie Lee hosts virtual event to answer stimulus payment questions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee is hosting a virtual briefing on Facebook today at 3:45 p.m. with Emma Sanchez, District Liaison of IRS Legislative Affairs to answer constituents’ questions about Economic Impact Payments, more commonly known as stimulus checks.

During the briefing, Rep. Lee and Emma Sanchez will explain how eligible individuals who did not receive a stimulus payment can claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 tax return.

CLICK HERE to watch the Facebook Live event Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.