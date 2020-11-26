Rep. Susie Lee shares news of positive COVID-19 result, mother’s passing

CANTON, Ohio (KLAS) — US Representative Susie Lee shared the devastating news of her mother’s passing, as well as a positive COVID-19 result, Wednesday night.
Lee says her mother, Joan Kelley, had been experiencing months of deteriorating health.
The congresswoman tested positive for COVID after traveling to Ohio to see her mother. She says she took precautions, including social distancing and wearing a mask, and tested negative for the virus on Sunday. She received her positive result today.
Lee says she is asymptomatic as of now.
She wrote a statement, which reads:
It is difficult for me to write this tonight, but I am heartbroken to share the news that my mother passed away yesterday evening after months of deteriorating health. This has been an extremely difficult couple of days for my family. I’m going to share more in the coming days about my mom and the pivotal role she played in shaping my life and the lives of my siblings.
I traveled to Ohio on Monday because my mother had begun to receive in-home hospice care. I took precautions to maintain social distance and wear a mask, and out of an abundance of caution, took a COVID-19 test before arriving in Ohio and again today. While I tested negative as recently as Sunday, I unfortunately tested positive today for COVID-19. I am currently asymptomatic and plan to participate in remote memorial services for my mother over the weekend. Starting next week, I will continue my congressional work remotely while isolating until I know it is safe to exit isolation.”Rep. Susie Lee