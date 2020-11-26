Rep. Susie Lee shares news of positive COVID-19 result, mother’s passing

CANTON, Ohio (KLAS) — US Representative Susie Lee shared the devastating news of her mother’s passing, as well as a positive COVID-19 result, Wednesday night.

Lee says her mother, Joan Kelley, had been experiencing months of deteriorating health.

The congresswoman tested positive for COVID after traveling to Ohio to see her mother. She says she took precautions, including social distancing and wearing a mask, and tested negative for the virus on Sunday. She received her positive result today.

Lee says she is asymptomatic as of now.

She wrote a statement, which reads: