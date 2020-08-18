Rep. Susie Lee holds press conference at local Post Office as USPS faces issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee (Nev.-03) will hold a press conference Tuesday morning in front of Local Las Vegas post office to stand in support of protecting and strengthening the United States Postal Service (USPS).

It’s happening from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at the Post Office located on East Sunset Road.

The press conference comes as the USPS has been facing changes and delays in recent weeks.

Rep. Lee released the following statement regarding the Postal Service:

“The deliberate delays at USPS will hurt Nevadans who rely on the Postal Service every day to survive. There are seniors and veterans not receiving their medications on time, working parents who can’t make money orders at their local post office, and young Americans voting for the first time questioning if their vote will be counted in November. These aren’t just failures of leadership, but a failure of democracy. We need to take action. First, Mitch McConnell and the Senate need to come to the table to pass coronavirus relief. The House passed the Heroes Act over three months ago, which includes $25 billion in emergency funding for the USPS. Second, I fully support the House of Representatives reconvening this week to deal with this crisis, as well as the House Oversight Committee’s call for Postmaster General DeJoy to testify before Congress immediately. Now more than ever, a fully functioning postal service is absolutely essential. I will do everything in my power to protect that service.” Rep. Susie Lee

During the conference, Rep. Lee will be joined by: