Rep. Susie Lee, education experts to host telephone town hall on at-home teaching strategies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee is joining education experts to answer the community’s questions about the best at-home teaching strategies during a telephone town hall Saturday.

The town hall will start at 10:30 a.m. and last about an hour.

The event comes as Clark County School District (CCSD) parents begin to prepare for the start of the academic year on Aug. 24. CCSD Board of Trustees decided in July that students will start the school year with full-time digital learning.

Call (866) 785-1549 to join the telephone town hall at the time of the event.

The experts joining Rep. Lee will include: