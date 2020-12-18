Rep. Lee weighs in on COVID-19 relief bill

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congress appears to be close to passing a $900 billion relief package amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Part of that package would include a payment of $600 for most of us.

That could happen as unemployment benefits run out for more than 10 million Americans at the end of the year.

On Thursday, 8 News Now asked Congresswoman Susie Lee if this deal goes far enough.

“I don’t think this package is enough at all. I mean, first of all, remember our own federal reserve chairman back in may said that we needed to go big. We started out with a $3 trillion package, it went to 2 trillion and now we’re less than a trillion,” Congresswoman Lee said. “I believe we will come back with another package in the next Congress, so I think this is obviously a stop-gap-measure. It’s something to get relief to people, especially in Southern Nevada, so many of our families are struggling, and businesses are on the verge of collapse, so this couldn’t come at a more critical time.”

Congresswoman Lee says she is hopeful the next package includes more aid for local governments who are facing a crunch too. She tells us this deal would include a plan to distribute the coronavirus vaccines.