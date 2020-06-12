Rep. Lee to host telephone town hall on impact of COVID-19 on Nevadans’ finances

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee will host a coronavirus COVID-19 telephone town hall on June 13 at 10 a.m. for constituents in Nevada’s 3rd District to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on Nevadans’ finances.

Topics will include unemployment insurance assistance, renting and mortgage issues, consumer protection, and other resources to help working families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Lee will be joined by the following experts to answer questions and provide insight and up-to-date information surrounding COVID-19:

Prof. Francine Lipman, Professor of Law Specializing in Tax Law at UNLV Boyd School of Law

Jim Berchtold, Directing Attorney for the Consumer Rights Project at Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

Watch on Rep. Susie Lee’s Facebook page here on Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m.