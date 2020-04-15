Rep. Lee to host COVID-19 telephone town hall with Nevada DETR, financial experts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee will host her third novel coronavirus (COVID-19) telephone town hall for constituents in Nevada’s 3rd District on April 14 at 5:30 p.m.
This telephone town hall will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on Nevadans’ financial security.
Topics will include financial assistance like unemployment insurance, small business relief, tax information, and other resources to help working families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Same as an in-person town hall, constituents will have the opportunity via a conference telephone line to ask questions and hear directly from Rep. Lee.
Dial-in at (866) 785-1549
Rep. Lee will be joined by the following experts and officials to answer question and provide up-to-date information:
- Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner, Director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation
- Dr. Francine Lipman, Professor of Law specializing in tax law at UNLV Boyd School of Law
- Anabel Marquez, Congressional Liaison at the Internal Revenue Service
- Joseph Amato, Nevada Director at the Small Business Administration