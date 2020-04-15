Rep. Lee to host COVID-19 telephone town hall with Nevada DETR, financial experts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEB EXTRA: CD-3 candidate Susie Lee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee will host her third novel coronavirus (COVID-19) telephone town hall for constituents in Nevada’s 3rd District on April 14 at 5:30 p.m.

This telephone town hall will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on Nevadans’ financial security.

Topics will include financial assistance like unemployment insurance, small business relief, tax information, and other resources to help working families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Same as an in-person town hall, constituents will have the opportunity via a conference telephone line to ask questions and hear directly from Rep. Lee.

Dial-in at (866) 785-1549

Rep. Lee will be joined by the following experts and officials to answer question and provide up-to-date information:

  • Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner, Director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation
  • Dr. Francine Lipman, Professor of Law specializing in tax law at UNLV Boyd School of Law
  • Anabel Marquez, Congressional Liaison at the Internal Revenue Service
  • Joseph Amato, Nevada Director at the Small Business Administration

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories