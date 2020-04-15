Rep. Lee to host COVID-19 telephone town hall with Nevada DETR, financial experts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee will host her third novel coronavirus (COVID-19) telephone town hall for constituents in Nevada’s 3rd District on April 14 at 5:30 p.m.

This telephone town hall will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on Nevadans’ financial security.

Topics will include financial assistance like unemployment insurance, small business relief, tax information, and other resources to help working families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Same as an in-person town hall, constituents will have the opportunity via a conference telephone line to ask questions and hear directly from Rep. Lee.

Dial-in at (866) 785-1549

My #COVID19 telephone town hall is just getting started! Join us to ask a question and hear up-to-date information from Nevada officials and financial experts.https://t.co/z98GrY1HtQ — Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) April 15, 2020

Rep. Lee will be joined by the following experts and officials to answer question and provide up-to-date information: