Rep. Horsford hosts townhall to discuss COVID-19 vaccine program and relief efforts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congressman Steven Horsford took time Thursday to host a telephone town hall on the topic of COVID-19. Congressman Horsford spoke on the vaccination plan in place by Nevada, as well as economic relief efforts currently ongoing in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Horsford was joined by health expert Candice McDaniel of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health. The duo took questions from constituents in Southern Nevada about all things related to COVID-19.

Horsford and McDaniel spoke on the topic of the COVID-19 vaccine and the tiered vaccination system in Nevada.

The two broke down the tiered system, as one person called in with a question about how she and her husband will be alerted to when they are able to get their vaccines. McDaniel said people can expect to receive notice from their primary care providers or through their pharmacies or the health district once they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Horsford also made a point to underscore the safety of the vaccines which have been approved by the CDC.

“These are safe, these are effective. One of the things I really want to underscore is — this is testing that has been done by scientists and medical experts for years. This is nothing that was done in a political process,” Congressman Horsford said. “I want to encourage people, as our medical community has been doing over the last few days, that when you come up for your tier to be vaccinated, that this is something we would encourage people to take advantage of so they can keep themselves and their family and their community safe.”

