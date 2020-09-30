Rep. Dina Titus expounds on what she thinks Democrats in Nevada want to hear from Joe Biden during Tuesday’s debate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News NOW caught up with Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus ahead of the first presidential debate on Tuesday to ask her what she thinks Democrats in Nevada were expected to hear from Former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We’ve been preparing for this; Joe Biden takes this very seriously; he takes this an opportunity to get out the message and his plans for the future,” Titus said. “Donald Trump says I got this — TV guy — [he’ll] probably chage position a couple of times, within [the] course of the hour.”

Titus went on to say that America will get to hear what kind of a compassionate man Biden is, along with his plans for “Build Back Better.”