LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada congresswoman Rep. Dina Titus addressed a letter to the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Chair Lina Khan Tuesday over concerns of “alleged price gouging as a result of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

The full letter reads:

Dear Chairwoman Khan,

I write to express my concern with potential price gouging at gas pumps across the country. Even

before Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, actions by OPEC had created an unbalanced

situation for international oil markets, hurting U.S. consumers at the pump. Now as Russia

continues its unlawful incursion, it will most certainly impact destabilized gas prices.

Since Putin’s illegal attempt to overthrow a sovereign nation began over a week ago, gas prices

in the U.S. have risen 29 cents, including an additional eleven cents from Thursday, March 3rd to

Friday, March 4th. In Nevada, gas has already eclipsed the $4 per gallon mark. Additionally, I am

troubled by a recent report from KPTV in Oregon of a gas station charging over 33% more than

the average state price.

This would not be the first time in recent memory consumers have been exploited at the pumps

during significant disruptions. In May 2021, following the ransomware attack on the Colonial

Pipeline, two gas stations in Virginia increased their prices by at least 30%. In North Carolina,

a gas station took advantage of drivers by charging $9.99 per gallon for fuel.

Currently, 37 states have statutes related to price gouging and some have already taken steps to

address the problem. Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James cautioned consumers

to be on heightened alert for illegal gas prices as a result of the ongoing conflict. She went on to

announce a rulemaking process to combat price gouging that has resulted from recent crises.

I urge you to utilize all existing authorities under the Federal Trade Commission Act (FTCA)

and all available options under the law to ensure consumers are protected at the pump. I greatly

appreciate your attention to this matter

Rep. Dina Titus