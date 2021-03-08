Reopening Vegas: Five NCAA conference tournaments return to Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shows reopening, fans at Nascar and Golden Knights events, college hoops in town: all signs of normality returning to Las Vegas from the pandemic shutdowns.

It was one year ago this week that events, conventions and shows started to close across the Las Vegas valley.

52 weeks later, some special events are coming back.

This week, five NCAA conferences have their basketball tournaments in Las Vegas. That includes the WCC and WAC at the Orleans Arena. The Big West at Mandalay bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena, the Mountain West at Thomas and Mack and the Pac-12 at T-Mobile Arena.

Though, none of these games will have fans in the stands. Many of those same teams were in Las Vegas last year when college basketball made the unfortunate decision to cancel post-season play.

This past weekend, resorts kicked off pool season, some nightclubs reopened and thousands of racing fans came to town for Nascar.

Visitors 8 News Now spoke with were split on whether they see this as “getting back to normal.”

“As far as us walking around, I think that is fine and getting fresh air, but other than that no. I don’t think we should be getting into pools and going to nightclubs together. It’s too close,” said Rose Williams, a tourist visiting from Chicago.

St. Patrick’s Day, the start of the NCAA Basketball Tournament and spring break are all ahead in the coming weeks. They are expected to draw crowds the city hasn’t seen in recent months.

In one week, all businesses can go back to 50% capacity and public gatherings will move from 250 people to half of the venue’s seating.