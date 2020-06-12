REOPENING: The LINQ reopens at 11 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another sign of life is returning to normal along the Las Vegas Strip. The casino at The LINQ is reopening Friday.

Various restaurants, bars, the pool, and the gaming floor of The LINQ Hotel & Casino will reopen at 11 a.m. This comes after a nearly three month closure.

Caesars Entertainment, which owns The LINQ, said this opening is building off of a successful opening weekend at its other casinos and resorts.

Restaurants such as Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and bar, O’Sheas, and Nook Cafe can all welcome guests back.

Just in time for the summer heat, The LINQ’s pool will open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Caesars Entertainment will be implementing health and safety protocols at the property. This includes more sanitization and cleaning. Guests will be provided masks and are strongly encouraged to wear them.

Caesars Place and Harrah’s will also be reopening some restaurants, bars and their pools.