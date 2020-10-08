Renters’ questions will be answered in Oct. 19 Town Hall session

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Renters who are worried about being evicted can get answers about what they can do during a Town Hall meeting on Monday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

The session will cover topics including:

What to do if you are facing eviction

How to respond to a 7-day notice to vacate

Getting rental assistance

How to seal eviction records

Your rights as a tenant

The Town Hall will be available online and in person, but attendance will be limited to the first 75 people who call to participate at 702-455-2540.

The meeting will take place at the Commission Chambers at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

The event will live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, and aired live on Clark County Television.

Others can go to Clark County’s Facebook page to pose questions during the forum at www.Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV or watch live at https://www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live and on CCTV:

Channel 4/1004 on Cox cable in Las Vegas

CenturyLink on Channels 4 and 1004 in Las Vegas

Suddenlink on Channel 14 in Laughlin

Channel 4 in Boulder City

Channel 50.3 in Moapa

Join Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, Nevada Legal Services, the Housing Assistance Corporation and County staff as they answer these and other questions that have become all too common during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Much of our community has suffered a great deal financially from this pandemic,” said Commissioner Weekly, “but there are resources out there that can provide some help and I hope that this forum can provide our residents with the answers that they need.”

The Washington, D.C.-based Aspen Institute projected in an August report that 141,383 Nevada households are at risk of eviction by year’s end if conditions do not change.