LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Protections for rental tenants moved forward in the Nevada Legislature on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 78 was one of many bills voted on before Tuesday’s deadline to make it out of the chamber it originated in.

SB 78 creates provisions for all fees, deposits, and fines paid by tenants.

It requires rental agreements to have grace periods for late rent payments and requires tenants to be given extra notice prior to being served an eviction.

The bill passed the State Senate with a 14 -7 vote and moves on to The Assembly.