Renters, homeowners scrambling as end to eviction moratorium looms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In less than a week on Sept. 1, the residential eviction moratorium will be lifted. Evictions and foreclosures can begin again for non-payment.

This is leaving renters and homeowners scrambling, as they figure out how to pay off months of back rent.

According to reports from the Guinn Center, more than a quarter of a million tenants in Nevada are at risk for eviction.

More than 25,000 of them have applied to the CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) in Clark County. Due to the volume of people, those applications have been paused.

The State Treasurer’s Office says once community partners get through the backlog of applications, they can evaluate whether or not they can take more.

8 News Now spoke to a woman who applied for that assistance in mid-July, was in the process of getting help, then never heard back.

“It concerns me because this pandemic isn’t ending anytime soon,” said Tammy. “I work in the convention industry, and we don’t expect anything until 2021.”

Tammy didn’t want to be on camera but tells us with time running out, she just wants some guidance.

“If I could even get some answers, maybe I could try to wrap my head around it and figure it out,” she said. “You know what I mean? There’s a method to the madness somewhere.”

Clark County recommends those needing housing assistance use the Nevada 211 website. There is a list of community resources available to help those impacted by the pandemic.

The State Treasurer’s Office says in order to meet the high demand for rental assistance in Nevada, there needs to be a relief bill passed by the federal government to help those at risk of eviction.

8 News Now reached out to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office to see if he plans to extend the moratorium or push for more funding for programs like CHAP. We have yet to hear back.