Rental truck shortage causing moving headaches

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rental truck shortage continues to cause problems for those in Las Vegas, especially anyone trying to move. Some are going to extreme lengths to get the vehicles they need.

Terence O’Connor is moving from Las Vegas to Austin, Tex. But one day before he was supposed to get a U-Haul, he received a call from the company.

“They were like, ‘hey, we don’t have a truck,'” O’Connor recalled. “I can’t work with maybes. I have to be out of the house.”

O’Connor said he had everything scheduled for weeks and was shocked by the late change.

“What I wasn’t told was that they might cancel me,” O’Connor said. “Why am I responsible for what you didn’t tell me?”

A statement from U-Haul admitted O’Connor was contacted later in the process than U-Haul would have liked. They also noted that equipment is in high demand, so local teams are working to connect customers with different pickup locations.

Those familiar with the industry say the issue is a shortage of vehicles as rental truck companies.

Tremain Jackson used to own a moving company but now runs a junk removal service. He said the shortage is bringing unexpected customers his way.

“The littler van U-Hauls were typically used a lot by people that couldn’t get a rental car because of the pandemic,” said Jackson. “We don’t do moving typically too much, but we did get a lot of calls to come and move just a few small things.”

O’Connor did finally get a replacement U-Haul, but said he had to drive more than three hours to pick it up in Tonopah.

“I’m happy that I have some solution,” said O’Connor. “I don’t think it’s right at any level that it’s on me to fulfill the commitment that they made to me.”

A U-Haul spokesman released this statement to 8 News Now regarding the incident: