LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With all the flight cancellations and delays, travelers are forced to figure out their next move, many deciding to take matters into their own hands and drive home.

Rental car companies are struggling to keep up with the demand, not to mention charging hefty fees.

“The cost definitely doubled, if not tripled,” Sandra Curry told 8 News Now. “There are people that can’t do that, so they skip getting together with their family because it’s so expensive.”

With the thousands of flight cancellations across the country, rental car companies are booking fast, and very few are available at this point.

Billy Spencer is traveling with his daughter from Austin, Texas, and said through all of this, he feels taken advantage of.

“I am paying $1,800 for one day so that means that the rental car companies are gauging folks that are stuck,” he shared.

Spencer and his daughter drove to Seattle to get their lost luggage to then take a flight back to Texas, not the holiday either were expecting.

“Going back to the airport is not an option. There are no flights for the next several days,” Spencer added. “SIXT rent-a-car was literally the only option and I had to book online.”

As of 9 p.m. Monday, nationally 8,291 flights were delayed and 3,973 were canceled within, into, or out of the United States, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

Harry Reid International Airport showed 283 total delays and 358 cancellations.