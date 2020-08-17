Rental assistance program no longer accepting new applications

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Renters hoping to get financial assistance and have yet to file an application may be out of luck. The CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAPS) is no longer taking new applications.

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office and Clark County announced that new applications for the CHAPS have been paused in Clark County because the number of people who have already applied will likely utilize all the available funds.

To date, more than 25,000 people have or are in the process of applying for rental assistance. The state approved $30 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds for the Program, which was supported by an additional $30 million allocated by Clark County.

According to a news release, Clark County will continue working with its 14 non-profit community partners to process applications that have already been submitted. Tenants who have previously reached out to one of these non-profits for rental assistance will have their application processed as soon as possible. Officials will continue to evaluate the Program to determine if future applications can be accepted.

CHAP is being administered by the Nevada Housing Division in coordination with Clark County, the Reno Housing Authority, and the Nevada Rural Housing Authority.

The majority of applicants are requesting between two and three months of assistance to cover missed rental payments that occurred during the eviction moratorium. Payments have started being dispersed to landlords and will continue over the next few weeks.

The Program will continue accepting applications from residents living outside of Clark County through the Reno Housing Authority and the Nevada Rural Housing Authority, until funds are exhausted.