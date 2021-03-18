Rent on the rise: Nevada among fastest rising rent prices in the nation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A recent report says Nevada is one of the top states when it comes to rising rent and people around the valley are noticing the prices going up.

People we spoke to are not surprised by this report. People say the rent has gone up for the past few years and even more through the pandemic.

Nicole Noghrehker is looking to rent a home in the southwest or Green Valley.

“We have been looking online for about a month to just get an idea of what is out there, it is a little hard,” said Noghrehker. “Two years ago, when I first moved here, I found a house it was pretty easy.”

Now, it is a different story. Expensive security deposits and higher rents limit what she can afford.

“Now they are on the market for a day or two at a time,” Noghrehker said.

People all around the valley are noticing an uptick in rent.

A recent report from online insurance marketplace, “Quote Wizard,” shows the average price for a one-bedroom apartment is up 6.4 percent over the past two years in Nevada.

The report listed the top states for rising rent and Nevada is the seventh fastest.

In 2019, the average rent for a one bedroom in Nevada was $930 — now its $990. Las Vegas is well over $1000.

Megan blafkin moved to upstate New York from Las Vegas years ago. She would like to move back to be with her daughter, but says it is impossible.

“It is expensive, it is very expensive,” said Blafkin. “They start at $900, for what I am paying here it is going to cost $900 out there and I was like wow, that is just ungodly.”

We spoke to several people on the 8 News Now Facebook page who also noticed the uptick in rent. Many say it has gone up several hundred dollars just in the past few years.