Rent dispute ends in shooting, Las Vegas man arrested on attempted murder charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who is charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon told police, “I went nuts,” shooting a tenant after a dispute over rent, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

A man called police and said, “Come and arrest me now. I just killed that f*****. I just shot him and he’s laying on the floor. I used a handgun and it’s sitting on the safe,” according to police.

Officers arriving on the scene after reports of a shooting just after 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 found Sildem Gandy, 69, walking out of a residence in the 5500 block of Gipsy Avenue, just south of Alta Drive between Decatur and Jones boulevards. He was taken into custody without incident.

In remarks to police before he was taken into custody, Gandy said he had rented a room to Thomas Reddy a few months ago and that Reddy had stopped paying rent. The remarks were recorded by a body cam, according to the arrest report.

Gandy continued, telling officers that he was in the process of evicting Thomas. “Sildem stated Thomas was going crazy so ‘I went nuts,’ ” according to the arrest report.

Reddy was transported to University Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. The arrest report, from Dec. 11, indicates Reddy remains in critical condition. His wounds were to his chest, his left wrist, his left thigh and his chin. An update on his condition was not available.

After Gandy was taken by police to Bolden Area Command, where he was read his Miranda rights, Gandy continued to talk to police, repeating his account of the shooting in more detail. He said Reddy got in his face, and had threatened Gandy in the past. The interview stopped when Sildem asked for a lawyer.

During the call to police, Gandy said, “He’s laying on the floor dying.” A dispatcher asked if he was willing to render aid to the victim, and he replied, “No, I wouldn’t know what to do.

He then told the dispatcher that Reddy was still breathing and “he might live.”

“I just couldn’t take it anymore,” he said to police.

Police obtained a search warrant and recovered a .45 caliber Citadel handgun from the top of a safe in Gandy’s apartment.