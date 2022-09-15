LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now continues to tackle the high rent issue in Southern Nevada and one community often overlooked is seniors.

8 News Now’s Christian Cazares spoke with Margaret Mickleberry who said she was once homeless but was able to pick herself back up and move into an apartment.

She said things were perfect until her lease renewal came with a price hike.

Mickleberry is on a fixed income and is struggling to find some assistance.

She said her apartment lease is about to expire in November, and her $900 rent has skyrocketed.

Mickleberry said relocating somewhere new is not in her budget.

“It’s very stressful, I’ve lost my hair, it’s the stress,” she said.

Don Miller with Hopelink of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit organization, told 8 News Now it aims to help seniors struggling financially.

“There are programs through the department of welfare for food stamps, energy assistance, we will look at all the possibilities to support their income but it’s not enough,” Miller added.

He also added that inflation has only made things worse for the senior community as many of them are living alone with no family support.

Hopelink of Southern Nevada provides services and programs but the reality, Miller said, is that it is not enough and eviction can still happen.

“I honestly see some of them walking down Boulder Highway, it breaks my heart,” he expressed.

Those interested in rental financial assistance can click here for more information.

For more information on a tenant’s rights, visit Nevada Legal Services